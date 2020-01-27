The Law Firm of Morgan Rooks, PC, Informs Clients That the New Jersey Labor Department Seeks $640M from Uber for Misclassifying Workers

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2020 -- As trusted wage and hour law violation attorneys representing clients in Camden County and beyond, The Law Offices of Morgan Rooks, PC understands how crucial it is to fight for workers' rights. This firm took an interest in an allegation made by the state of New Jersey against Uber this November.



New Jersey's labor department is seeking $640 million from Uber in taxes and penalties, claiming that the ride-sharing app misclassified drivers as independent contractors. Worker advocates consider this a noble proclamation as it seeks restitution for the many drivers who use the app as their primary source of income. Uber challenged the statement, speaking out against its validity and claiming that its drivers are independent contractors and not technically employees.



Misclassification of workers as non-employees denies these workers of various benefits, such as FMLA leave, job reinstatement, and health benefits as required by the FMLA. If a government agency determines that an employer has indeed misclassified those who work for them, the employer can face penalties for violations.



California, the state in which "gig economy" companies like Uber and Lyft make their most significant revenue, passed a law that requires them to classify drivers as employees and not independent contractors. This legislation provides drivers with minimum wage, health benefits, the ability to unionize, and other essential protections. This law will take effect on January 1st, 2020, although Uber and Lyft are pushing for a carveout.



