Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2012 -- The Law Firm of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash now offers legal services for truck accident victims. A Philadelphia truck accident lawyer will investigate each aspect of the crash and determine which parties caused the accident and are responsible for causing their injuries. People injured in accidents in Philadelphia and New Jersey can rely on the Rovner Law Firm to preserve crucial evidence from the accident.



On a client’s behalf, the Rovner Law Firm will work endlessly to request that trucking companies preserve evidence including driver record logs, black box data, previous incidents involving the driver, Satellite tracking information, company records and more.



A recent client of the Bucks County personal injury lawyer had this to say in a testimonial: “My lawyer at the Rovner Firm did a great job representing me. She was very accessible and easy to reach when I had questions and/or concerns. She was also very thorough and committed to me and my case. I would highly recommend their services!"



About the Law Firm

For over 40 years the Rovner Law Firm has been accomplishing its motto of getting results for many thousands of grateful and satisfied clients in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Florida. The firm is headed and founded by former Pennsylvania State Senator and Assistant District Attorney, Robert Rovner. Their team of over 17 lawyers plus their paralegals, investigators, and experts, all has hundreds of years of combined experience. The injury lawyers at the Rovner Law Offices are widely recognized for their skills and experience in handling many wrongful death cases, truck accidents, tractor trailer accidents, motorcycle accidents, motor vehicle accidents, car accidents, automobile accidents, premises accidents, products liability, and medical malpractice cases.



For more information, visit http://www.dial-law.com