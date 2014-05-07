The Law Office of Bartholomew Baffuto Ensures Robust and Tactful DUI/DWI Defense Through Representation by the Leading Drunk Driving Defense Attorney in New Jersey

Wall, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Ensuring sound and skillful legal representation for people charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, the Law Office of Bartholomew Baffuto provides robust and tactful DUI/DWI defense through representation by the leading drunk driving defense attorney in New Jersey. The law firm handles every case with full professionalism and commitment, while giving personalized attention to clients. All case strategies are meticulously framed and formulated to get the most favorable results possible in court.



The Law Office of Bartholomew Baffuto maintains a user-friendly official website wherein prior successful cases have been mentioned with case backgrounds. These instances establish the state-wide reputation of this drunk driving defense law office in New Jersey that handles DWI/DUI cases in all 21 counties in the state. They have a trusted standing fortified by the point that the majority of their present clients are referred by their prior clients or come from the law office’s website. As Mr. Baffuto mentioned, “I am honored that many of my clients come back to me whenever they have legal issues. Some of my clients consult me for the legal needs of their entire family. I am also pleased that most of my clients come from referrals either from other attorneys who know about my legal skills and reputation, or from my previous clients.”



The Law Office of Bartholomew Baffuto alo practice law in the realm of motor vehicle charges including cases like speeding, driving with suspended driving privilege, unlicensed driving, driving without car insurance in New Jersey and so on.



About The Law Office of Bartholomew Baffuto

The Law Offices of Bartholomew Baffuto are known as one of the few law firms in New Jersey that bring to bear scientific DWI defenses on behalf of their clients. The law office’s mission is to give the best DUI defense to their clients regardless of political and social pressures. DWI defense Attorney Baffuto is continually working with specialized experts to develop cutting-edge defenses. As a top DWI-DUI law firm in New Jersey, they have achieved a high-performance reputation for effective defense.



For more information, please visit http://www.duilawofficenewjersey.com.



Contact:

Bartholomew Baffuto, Esq.

1800 Route 34, Suite #401, Wall, NJ 07719

Phone: 732-282-1394

Fax: 732-282-0506