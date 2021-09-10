The Law Office of Jeffrey J. Downey, P.C. Offers Strong Legal Advocacy in the USA

Mclean, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2021 -- The Law Office of Jeffrey J. Downey, P.C. offers legal services for people injured by negligence, abuse, and neglect. In addition to handling personal injury and medical malpractice, the firm focuses on elder neglect and abuse cases. The firm was established by Jeffrey Downey, a trial attorney with over 30 years of litigation experience. He started his career as a defense attorney for insurance companies and now uses that knowledge to benefit his clients. The firm represents clients in federal and state courts, including Virginia, Maryland and Washington DC. The firm has an established track record of large verdicts and settlements. The firm has an emphasize on personal, client service. That is why, the firm limits the number of cases it takes to ensure that clients get the personal attention they deserve. The firm also provides a free, initial consultations to help clients screen their cases without cost.



Speaking about the areas the firm serves, the company spokesperson said, "We are committed to offering exceptional legal advice and representation. Our firm has offices in Virginia, and Washington D.C to serve clients better. Some of the areas we serve include Fairfax, Arlington, Manassas, Annandale, Reston, Burke, Rockville, Bowie, Prince George's County and many more."



Elder neglect and abuse are one of the growing problems in the USA. Some seniors are subject to abuse or neglect in an institutional setting. According to Virginia Law, abuse refers to the knowing and willful conduct that causes pain or physical injury, and many more. Some of the signs of elder abuse or nursing home neglect include poor hygiene or soiled clothes or sheets, unexplained injuries including fractures, bruises, or skin punctures, poor staffing, and many more. Those looking for an elder abuse attorney in Virginia can consider contacting The Law Office of Jeffrey J. Downey, P.C. The firm has the required experience and knowledge to protect the elderly. The firm is adept at investigating and prosecuting these cases, typically with the assistance of medical and nursing experts.



Every case accepted by the law office is handled by Mr. Downey personally. When you call the law office of Jeffrey Downey, you'll speak to an attorney who will help guide you through the process, which begins by collecting the medical records. Our firm handles each personal injury and malpractice case on a contingency basis. Thus, clients do not pay attorney's fees until we are successful.



Accidents are usually unforeseen events. In case one is seriously injured due to another person's negligence, they can find it difficult to know what to do. Moreover, they could be faced with a long and painful recovery and many more. That is why, individuals need a strong legal advocate to fight the legal battles on their behalf. At The Law Office of Jeffrey J. Downey, P.C., they have a highly skilled Fairfax personal injury attorney committed to helping clients involved in an accident. Some of the types of accidents that the firm handles include car accidents, motorcycle accidents, bicycle accidents, airplane accidents, train accidents, and many more.



The Law Office of Jeffrey J. Downey, P.C. offers a wide array of legal solutions. With them, clients get the chance to hire a highly qualified elder abuse attorney. The firm has deep experience handling various complex cases, including catastrophic injury and medical cases, healthcare fraud and criminal matters, and many more. Thus, one can get specialized legal services.



