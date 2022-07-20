The Law Office of Jeffrey J. Downey, P.COffers Reliable Personal Injury, Medical Malpractice, and Elder Abuse Legal Services

Mclean, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2022 -- For the best results in a lawsuit, people with legal matters should carefully consider the experience and expertise of firms or lawyers they want to hire. The Law Office of Jeffrey J. Downey, P.C is a trusted law firm with over 30 years of experience. The firm's founder – Jeffery Downey – started his career defending insurance companies. Now he uses his experience to help his clients who are pursuing claims defended by insurance companies. Mr. Downey provides services in Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. The firm's practice areas include nursing home negligence, medical malpractice, personal injury, and general litigation.



In response to a query about their legal services, the spokesperson of The Law Office of Jeffrey J. Downey, P.C commented, our clients are our best sources of information about the quality of our legal services. Link: (https://www.jeffdowney.com/client-testimonials/)



The Law Office of Jeffrey J. Downey, P.C's founder is recognized as an experienced personal injury attorney in Fairfax, VA. The firm has established important legal precedents for their clients and others pursuing malpractice or elder neglect cases. Link (https://www.jeffdowney.com/case-results/). Hiring an experienced personal injury or malpractice attorney is an important part of your case – so research the top personal injury law firms in your area and then call the Law office of Jeffrey J. Downey



When it comes to medical or nursing home malpractice, the office handles a wide range of claims, including pressure sore cases (bed sores), falls causing fractures, birth injuries, medical errors, misdiagnosis or failure to diagnose, elopements, malnutrition/dehydration and other types of matters. Mr. Downey also handles personal injury cases of all types including slip and fall injuries, truck accidents, bike accidents and brain injuries.



At The Law Office of Jeffrey J. Downey, P.C, clients can be sure to get trusted and effective legal representation services. We handle cases in Virginia, Maryland and Washington DC. , Those who would also like to hire a medical malpractice attorney in Maryland or the District should contact the firm for a free consultation.



About The Law Office of Jeffrey J. Downey, P.C

The Law Office of Jeffrey J. Downey, P.C is a reputable law firm owned and managed by Attorney Jeffrey Downey. People who want to contact an elder abuse attorney can reach out to the firm.



