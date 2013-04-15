The Law Office of Jeffrey M. Rich Announces Not Guilty Verdict for Client

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Jeffrey Rich, a Tampa criminal defense attorney, announces a not guilty verdict in the trial of his client accused of battery in a Hard Rock Casino incident. "The attorneys worked diligently to prove this man's innocence as he had done nothing wrong. He defended himself and that was proved in court," Jeffrey Rich, a Tampa criminal attorney, explains.



The client was accused of committing battery on a victim at the Hard Rock Casino and he vehemently denied these charges. He claimed he acted in self defense and that the victim was the aggressor in this situation. The Law Office of Jeffrey M. Rich worked hard to show this was the case. "With the help of the casino's video surveillance, the attorneys proved that the defendant was innocent of all charges," Mr. Rich continues.



The client chose to take the case to trial as he knew he had done nothing wrong in this situation. The penalty for this crime is a maximum of one year in jail. "The client put his faith in the attorneys and they presented a self defense claim. Thanks to the hard work of the attorneys, the jury deliberated for only 30 minutes before coming back with a verdict of not guilty," Mr. Rich goes on to say.



The Law Office of Jeffrey M. Rich takes on many types of cases. Whether a client is in need of a Tampa traffic lawyer for a minor offense or a Tampa DUI lawyer for more serious charges. the attorneys can be of great assistance. "Our office offers a free professional case evaluation. During this evaluation, an attorney reviews the facts of the case to determine if the law firm can be of assistance," Mr. Rich states.



"Often criminal attorneys lose touch with the emotional roller coaster their clients endure as they await the ultimate outcome of their case. At the Law Office of Jeffrey M. Rich, our Tampa criminal lawyers understand that your case is very important to you. We make it our mission to obtain the best possible result for each and every one of our clients, lending a compassionate shoulder along the way," states Jeff Rich.



