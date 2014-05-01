The Law Office of Jennifer J. Mickelson, PC, Honors National Widows Day During the Entire Month of May

Lee's Summit, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Attorney Jennifer J. Mickelson is a strong advocate for early estate planning, even more so after becoming a widow in 2010 at the young age of 36. To honor National Widows Day on May 3rd, Mickelson is offering 50% off all estate planning services provided by the Law Office of Jennifer J. Mickelson, PC, to widows during the entire month of May.



To further spread the message of early estate planning and supporting other widows, Mickelson is the Co-Leader of the Kansas City Chapter of the Modern Widows Club, MWC, a national organization with local chapters located throughout the United States. Each local chapter has monthly meetings where members can support and mentor one another. In addition, MWC publishes an online magazine covering issues from health to legal issues, which Mickelson contributes to in every issue.



“I was inspired to join the organization out of a need for support of my peers after going through the tragic loss of my spouse,” says Mickelson. “I am now also part of the organization to give back to others facing the same.”



Mickelson’s role in the MWC coincides with her mission to educate others about estate planning, and how it is essential no matter what your age. She knows this first-hand after suddenly becoming a widow and single mother in her mid-thirties.



For more information about the Modern Widows Club, visit http://www.modernwidowsclub.com.



About Law Office of Jennifer J. Mickelson, PC

Jennifer J. Mickelson is an attorney concentrating her law practice in the areas of estate planning and probate law. First licensed to practice law in 2001, Jennifer has been admitted to practice law in Nebraska, Kansas, and Missouri. Her extensive experience in probate court has made her a superb estate planning attorney, as she has worked first-hand with hundreds of estates—thereby allowing her to foresee the complications that can occur if estate planning documents are not drafted properly. To discuss with an attorney, call (816) 554-7500 for a free initial consultation. For more information, visit http://www.jenmickelsonlaw.com.