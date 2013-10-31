Lee's Summit, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- The Law Office of Jennifer J. Mickelson, PC, is pleased to announce the addition of MoKaN Gun Trusts to its business. The services provided at MoKaN Gun Trusts allow gun owners to have a comprehensive document making owning, possessing and using a firearm much easier, while also giving piece of mind to the owner.



“Gun trust services are not currently being offered by many attorneys in Kansas, Nebraska and western Missouri,” said Attorney Jennifer J. Mickelson. “I am pleased to introduce this legal concept to my existing and prospective clients to ensure they and their firearms are properly protected. I also hope that reaching out to firearm owners in this way will encourage them to complete their overall estate planning. So many people fail to plan, many times resulting in devastating consequences to their loved ones. I’m on a mission to change that!”



Gun trusts are an imperative step for any gun owner during estate planning because a gun trust will also allow owners to list how they want their collections distributed to both individuals and/or charities.



For more information about the Law Office of Jennifer J. Mickelson, PC, visit http://www.jenmickelsonlaw.com, “Follow” @Mickelsonlaw on Twitter, and “Like” them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JenniferMickelsonAttorney.



About MoKaN Gun Trusts

At MoKaN Gun Trusts, Attorney Jennifer Mickelson utilizes GunDocx® software and over a decade of experience drafting trusts to create a legal and comprehensive document to fit each client’s individual needs. Not only does Jennifer ensure each trust meets federal guidelines, she also customizes each trust to meet the state guidelines in the states where she is licensed: Missouri, Kansas, and Nebraska.MoKaN Gun Trusts offers three levels of trusts. Firearm owners can choose from Bronze, Silver, and Gold Trust Editions. For more information about MoKaN Gun Trusts visit http://mokanguntrusts.com, “Follow” MoKaN on Twitter @MoKaNGunTrusts and “Like” them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pages/Mokan-Gun-Trusts/.