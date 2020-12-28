The Law Office of Lenore Tsakanikas with Expert Family Law Attorneys in Tucson

Tucson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2020 -- Tsakanikaslaw.com is a family owned and operated law firm with the best family law attorneys in Tucson, AZ. The firm offers legal services at every stage right from issue spotting to finding an alternative to dispute resolution and trial. The team consists of Lenore Tsakanikas, Esq; Andrea Carrillo, Paralegal; and Lupita Rada, Legal Assistant. The firm also caters to Spanish speaking clients and the operations team here assists their clients with complex matters including interstate and international disputes.



Lenore Tsakanikas, the family law attorney is an established, knowledgeable and experienced attorney who aims at providing the best services to each and every client who walks in. The attorney was also named in the Top 10 Child Support attorneys by Expertise.com in 2017. The practice areas include divorce/paternity, court appearance for orders of protection, hearings, trials; legal decision making, parenting time, relocation, post-decree with modification or enforcement contempt; child support establishment & enforcement; consent decrees & martial settlement agreements, grandparent visitation, consultations and document review.



With regards to the ongoing pandemic, the firm is open on a modified schedule and the office follows all the protocols to keep the premises, staff and the visitors protected. The website offers information on the services offered here with the latest being covid-10 court updates and covid-19 office protocols. The site also offers resources and suggestions for the general well-being of the clients and view issues from a clearer perspective and from that of their children. For anything else, the team here is just a phone call away to answer any queries with regards to the cases.



The Law Offices of Lenore Tsakanikas, PLLC is a law firm specializing in divorce, custody, paternity, child support, relocation, asset protection and post decree enforcement practice areas.



