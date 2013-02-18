The Law Office of Lewis R. Rosenblum Announces New Firm Website

Santa Ana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- The Law Office of Lewis R. Rosenblum announces the launch of a new website to represent the firm at http://lrdefense.com. The Southern California criminal defense attorney’s website is powered by Avvo Ignite and outlines the services which Attorney Rosenblum offers perspective clients, highlights client testimonials, and includes a blog which covers various topics related to criminal defense.



Orange County Criminal Defense Attorney



As a solo practitioner, Attorney Lewis R. Rosenblum personally represents every one of his clients from the beginning of the case, all the way to the end. With more than 30 years of experience as a prosecutor in Orange County, he is considered one of the top criminal defense attorneys in the whole state due to his experience and the individualized attention and care that is given to all clients.



Attorney Rosenblum is knowledgeable about all criminal topics including drug crimes, theft, domestic violence, juvenile offenses, sex crimes and violent crime. He uses his unique skill set- including finding mistakes made by police and prosecutors--to defend his clients and get the best possible results.



Prior to opening his private practice is 2009, he was Assistant District Attorney for Orange County for 28 years. He holds a Juris Doctor from Western State University College of Law and has been named one to the Top 20 Lawyers in California by California Lawyer Magazine.



Services Offered



All clients, no matter what criminal crime they are being charged with, can benefit from Attorney Rosenblum's experience. The areas in which he practices include: credit card fraud, domestic violence, drug charges, DUI charges, expungement, Internet crime, juvenile offenses, murder, probation violation, sexual assault, theft, vehicular manslaughter, violent crimes and white-collar crime. Prospective clients who have been charged with a criminal offense may have a complimentary consultation with Attorney Rosenblum before retaining his services.



The Law Office of Lewis R. Rosenblum is located at 1851 East First Street, Suite 900, Santa Ana, California, 92705.



Attorney Rosenblum can be reached by telephone at (714) 624-4334 or by visiting his new website http://lrdefense.com/ . Free consultations are available and appointments can be made to accommodate the client's schedule.