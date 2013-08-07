The Law Office of Seth Hanson Relocates Within Roseville

Roseville, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- The Law Office of Seth Hanson has been helping many families and individuals in California file for Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcy. Bankruptcy is a legal status of a person who cannot repay their debts to creditors and has no disposable income. Attorney Seth L. Hanson from Roseville believes that bankruptcy should be filed only as a last resort after exploring all other options. He is known for being passionate about his job and treating clients with dignity and respect.



The Law Office of Seth Hanson offers Free Bankruptcy Consultation for individuals to discuss about their situation and other possible options. Their website contains a blog with articles and resources that help people make sound financial decisions and see if they can file for Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 bankruptcy. Seth Hanson grew up in Central California and spent many years working at his family owned almond orchard business. Seth graduated from Brigham Young University in 1998 and opened his own Law firm in 2006.



The law office of Seth Hanson that was in Douglas Blvd is now relocated to 919 Reserve Drive, Suite 118 in Roseville. The new office is located near Fountains Shopping Center, conveniently close to Highways 65 and 80.



“Filing for bankruptcy is not an easy process, but Seth and his team made is easy and smooth. Seth is lucky to have such wonderful staffs that are prompt in answering and returning calls and emails. What I like about Seth is, his processes are very transparent and he gives honest opinions and suggestions. I am not sure if I would have received this kind of guidance from any other attorney” – Lucas. M



About Attorney Seth Hanson

Attorney Seth Hanson serves the greater Sacramento Valley and the Northern Central Valley of California. Seth is a reputable and experienced bankruptcy attorney in California and brings to his practice the level of professionalism that can only be found in large firms. His new office has ample free parking space and will be open from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm from Monday through Friday.



