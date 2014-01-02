The Law Office of Sidkoff, Pincus, and Green, P.C. Handling Business Disputes and Partnership Disputes for over 50 Years

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- After forming a small business, there may be a period of growth followed by a period where personalities clash and business goals are heading in various directions. The Law Office of Sidkoff, Pincus & Green, P.C. (“SPG”), is pleased to announce it will be continuing to provide counsel for partnership disputes and business disputes in the greater Philadelphia area. SPG handles business disputes of all kinds, and is available for immediate consultations to those who are in need of a business attorney in Philadelphia.



SPG routinely represents businesses and individuals in business dispute matters, ranging from non-compete and restrictive covenant issues, to discrimination in employment, wrongful termination and wrongful discharge claims, to name a few. With the capability of representing both individuals and entities in business disputes, the attorneys at SPG are the business lawyers in Philadelphia that are able to tackle a wide range of cases, representing both plaintiffs and defendants.



The firm offers a free initial consultation for potential clients to voice their concerns and legal issues to a trusted attorney. To hear more, please call 215-574-0600 today.



About SPG

SPG was founded in 1958 and is one of the oldest law firms in Philadelphia. Having recently surpassed its 55th anniversary, SPG believes that its longevity stems from its attorneys’ passion, skills, and results.



For more information about one of the Philadelphia business lawyers at SPG, please visit http://www.greatlawyers.com/ or call (215) 574-0600.