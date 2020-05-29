The Law Office of Zapicchi & Liller LLP Is Encouraging New Jersey Drivers to Stay Safe on the Roads

Bordentown, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2020 -- The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a lot of changes to the Garden State, with the stay-at-home order being one of the most prominent. Although most people are avoiding the great outdoors unless necessary, lowering the heavy traffic volumes often seen on New Jersey roads, the streets haven't been safer as a result. In fact, many drivers have started speeding on the clear roads, putting everyone around them in danger.



Although New Jersey's immediate priority is to contain the coronavirus, if not eliminate all traces of it, that doesn't mean their other safety efforts have fallen by the wayside. To help combat careless driving at this time, zero-tolerance signs have been placed throughout the Garden State Parkway, warning drivers that whoever is caught speeding will be issued more than just a speeding ticket — they'll have a direct meeting with the judge at a mandatory court appearance.



The Law Office of Zapicchi & Liller LLP, are encouraging New Jersey drivers to stay safe on the roads not only to avoid unnecessary points on their licenses, but, most importantly, to keep themselves and other drivers safe.



Careless and reckless driving are two separate offenses that each carry serious consequences. The main difference between the two is the intent of the driver. Reckless drivers show a "wanton disregard" for road safety, meaning that they know that their driving is dangerous, yet they proceed without care. Careless drivers, on the other hand, don't show the same harmful intent or willful negligence. Therefore, reckless driving is the more serious offense of the two and carries a harsher penalty. Those who are booked for reckless driving may receive a maximum 60-day jail sentence and/or up to a $200 fine for their first offense.



