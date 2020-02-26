The Law Offices of Benjamin Nadig Advises on Getting Criminal Records Sealed in Nevada

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- As an experienced criminal defense lawyer in Las Vegas, The Law Offices of Benjamin Nadig knows that criminal records can follow individuals around for years, creating significant challenges for them and in some cases, even destroying their lives. However, there are cases where a criminal record can be sealed after a waiting period, giving a person a second chance.



Someone accused of a crime might feel that they have to live with a tarnished reputation for the rest of their lives, but more often than not, people with Nevada criminal records can have them sealed or expunged immediately — if the charges were dropped or dismissed — or after a waiting period.



When charged with harassment, a misdemeanor, Category E felonies, or similar charges, an individual can apply to have their record expunged after one or two years. More serious charges like Category D, C, B felonies, minor DUIs, and domestic assaults require a waiting period of five to seven years before applying to have their record sealed.



Some of the most serious crimes — like Category A felonies, crimes of violence charged as a felony, and burglary of a residence — require a waiting period of ten years before the criminal records can be sealed or expunged.



There is plenty of room for people charged with or convicted of a crime to get their records sealed, but some charges cannot be expunged from the public record. These charges typically deal with crimes involving children, but someone looking to file a petition should consult an attorney to see if they are eligible.



Individuals who have been accused of a nonviolent or violent crime and need an attorney in Las Vegas should reach out to The Law Offices of Benjamin Nadig today.



About The Law Offices of Benjamin Nadig

The Law Offices of Benjamin Nadig represents individuals who have been charged with a criminal offense in the Las Vegas, NV area. Benjamin Nadig, CHTD is a criminal defense lawyer who has represented clients accused of sex crimes, drug crimes, DUI crimes, violent crimes, and more. He also represents clients in catastrophic personal injury matters. This firm thoroughly researches individual cases and compiles evidence so that the client can be involved as little as possible. The Law Offices of Benjamin Nadig provides free consultations 24/7. Benjamin Nadig offers appointments in his office and on-site in jails or any other location that is convenient for the individual requesting service.



For more information, please visit https://www.benjaminnadig.com/.