The Law Offices of Benjamin Nadig Advises on Unpaid Casino Markers

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2020 -- It's not uncommon for criminal defense attorneys in Las Vegas to defend gamblers who are unable to pay their casino markers. The Law Offices of Benjamin Nadig has the experience necessary to help those who may have overextended themselves while visiting a casino and are now unable to pay their casino marker in full. In fact, this firm has negotiated away millions of dollars in clients' responsibilities and has even nullified an individual clients' outstanding marker of $3 million.



A casino marker is similar to a small, short-term personal loan the casino makes to patrons so they don't have to carry large amounts of cash around while at the casino. While the first casino marker might be issued after the casino checks to make sure that an individual has the money to cover the marker, there are ways to increase the amount beyond the limit the casino initially sets.



Each marker must be paid back within 30 days of it being issued. Typically, a casino attempts to withdraw the marker amount from the individual's bank account at the end of these 30 days. If there isn't enough money to cover the marker, then the casino will send the gambler a letter explaining that the marker is still outstanding. If there's no response to this letter after ten days, then the marker gets treated as a bad check, and the case gets referred to the Clark County DA, who issues a second letter requesting payment of the marker and the DA's processing fees.



If there's no response to this letter after ten days, then an arrest warrant will be issued, regardless of whether the individual lives in Nevada. If they live out of state, then it's still possible to be arrested and transported to Nevada after a traffic stop or if the individual attempts to travel across the border.



Individuals in Las Vegas who have taken out a casino marker and aren't able to pay should contact The Law Offices of Benjamin Nadig, who is an experienced casino marker attorney in Las Vegas and believes that everyone deserves an impartial defense.



