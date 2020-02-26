The Law Offices of Benjamin Nadig Explains Nevada's Entrapment Laws

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- As trusted DUI lawyers servicing Las Vegas, The Law Offices of Benjamin Nadig knows one of the most controversial practices when it comes to a citizen's rights in an arrest is entrapment. Entrapment occurs when a law enforcement agent induces an individual to commit a "crime" that they would have otherwise been unlikely or even unwilling to commit.



Opportunity involves merely the temptation to engage in criminal activity. Entrapment consists of the coercion or overt persuasion for an individual to commit a crime. For example, an undercover law enforcement official tips off a few suspected criminals about an unsupervised warehouse nearby full of high-value inventory, and they take advantage of that information to commit thievery. This type of police activity is allowed since presenting the opportunity for a crime is not considered unlawful.



On the other hand, a situation like this could become entrapment if the law enforcement official utilizes various tactics like fraud, threats, flattery, or even harassment to coerce someone to commit a crime they wouldn't have originally engaged. Entrapment in the above example could involve the undercover police officer goading unsuspecting passersby to steal inventory with the threat of inflicting physical violence if they don't.



Each state uses one of two standards to determine entrapment: objective or subjective. An objective standard is when the defendants provide entrapment evidence, and jurors decide if the officer's action were unlawful in persuading an otherwise law-abiding person to engage in criminal conduct. A subjective standard (which Nevada uses) is when the defendant offers entrapment evidence. The juror then determines whether the defendant's predisposition to commit the crime makes the defendant ultimately responsible for their actions.



