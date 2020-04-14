The Law Offices of Darwin F. Johnson Explain How Salary Affects Disability Compensation in Georgia

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- Medical bills are only part of compensation for injured workers in Georgia. For those who are left unable to work because of neck or spinal injury, daily expenses become a priority and a concern. Many people file claims because the medical bills for their treatment become too much to manage, and this is important too, as medical bills for serious care in Georgia can be extremely high even when the patient is insured. Companies should pay medical benefits to cover the cost of any treatment, equipment, or medication that injured workers need for their injuries.



The second major component of workers' compensation in Georgia is disability benefits. Sometimes referred to as replacement wages, these benefits are crucial for injured workers who may not be able to cover their regular living costs without them. There are a number of factors that affect how much an injured employee will receive in disability benefits.



Regular salary is a major component of this, although an injured worker should not expect to be paid their normal compensation while they are out on disability. In Georgia, the law states that injured workers should be paid two thirds of their normal weekly wage. The length of time they can collect these benefits depends on the severity of their injury as determined by a doctor. Partially disabled workers should expect less, fully disabled workers should be able to collect benefits for either 400 weeks or until they recover (whichever comes first).



Anyone in Atlanta who has been injured in a catastrophic work accident and is interested in knowing more about their rights is encouraged to visit https://www.darwinfjohnson.com/ for more information and guidance from friendly experts.



About The Law Offices of Darwin F. Johnson

The Law Offices of Darwin F. Johnson provide legal defense for individuals all throughout the greater Atlanta, Georgia area. He provides effective legal defense for individuals unjustly injured while at the workplace and gets them the compensation they need. Clients of Darwin F. Johnson don't pay unless he delivers compensation.



Reach the Law Offices of Darwin F. Johnson today by phone at 404-692-6482.



For more information, please visit http://www.darwinfjohnson.com.