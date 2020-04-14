The Law Offices of Darwin F. Johnson Explains How Doctors in Georgia Assess Permanent Disability Impairment Ratings

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- Determining the severity of impairment caused by a catastrophic workplace injury is of paramount importance when the court is awarding compensation to injured workers. When an employer agrees to pay for healthcare, they are going to want to make sure that the severity of the injury is accurately measured. Workers with permanent injuries (ones from which a full recovery is impossible) are typically awarded more in disability benefits than temporary ones.



Once an injury is determined to be permanent, a doctor must determine how severe the impairment is by examining and assigning it a percentage. Doctors in Georgia must follow very specific guidelines from the American Medical Association when assessing impairment, and their decisions affect cases in a number of critical ways.



Doctors assign an impairment percentage to an injury based on the severity of the disability it causes to the body as a whole or to one specific part of it. That number will be used to determine the number of disability benefits the plaintiff will receive. For example, a patient with 10% permanent impairment to their whole body will receive 30 weeks of permanent partial disability pay. Injury to specific sections of the body or extremities pay out less relative to the impairment percentage



For workers who have disabled by an injury sustained on the job, the road to compensation is long and can be difficult to navigate. The counsel of an experienced and trustworthy spinal or neck injury lawyer can go a long way for an injured worker. Please visit https://www.darwinfjohnson.com/ for more information on workers' compensation in Georgia.



About The Law Offices of Darwin F. Johnson

The Law Offices of Darwin F. Johnson provide legal defense for individuals all throughout the greater Atlanta, Georgia area. He provides effective legal defense for individuals unjustly injured while at the workplace and gets them the compensation they need. Clients of Darwin F. Johnson don't pay unless he delivers compensation.



Reach the Law Offices of Darwin F. Johnson today by phone at 404-692-6482.



For more information, please visit http://www.darwinfjohnson.com.