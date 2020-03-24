The Law Offices of Darwin F. Johnson Explains What Employees Should Do if They Are Exposed to the Coronavirus at Work

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- More Coronavirus cases are reported daily, and the total number of confirmed cases worldwide is now over 100,000. People who work in service industries with high public contact are more likely to be exposed to the virus, but also have a stronger case for workers' compensation if they contract it at work. As the outbreak spreads, more people will be exposed, and in many cases, the exposure will occur in the workplace. The Atlanta workers' compensation attorneys at the Law Offices of Darwin F. Johnson explain what employees should do if they have been exposed.



Workers in services industries like transportation, hospitality, education, restaurants, and retail are all involved in significant public contact while at work. For employees with jobs involving more contact than the general population, it may be easier to prove "industrial causation." This essentially means that being in the workplace makes the risk of contracting the virus significantly higher than working in an office or from home, and that the employer is liable to pay any costs associated with treating the illness.



Based on the precedent set during the swine flu outbreak of 2009 and the Valley fever outbreak of 2016, employers should expect claims to increase as a result of the virus. Hospital bills were a common reason for claims being filed by sick employees who were exposed at work. Based on the fact that about 1,000 Americans have tested positive for the illness so far, there may be a surge of workers' comp claims alleging industrial causation, especially as the number of cases continues to rise.



