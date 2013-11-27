The Law Offices of Eric A. Shore Provides Valuable Legal Advice to Social Security Disability Insurance and Supplemental Security Income Claimants This Holiday Season

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- The Law Offices of Eric A. Shore will continue to offer valuable legal advice to Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) claimants nationwide this holiday season. Applying for SSD or SSI benefits can be a confusing and lengthy process for many individuals. Especially with the added stress of the holidays, disabled individuals may get overwhelmed by the mountain of paperwork that stands between them and the money they deserve.



Statistics show that individuals are more likely to win benefits with the help of a lawyer. To avoid frustration, disabled individuals who need to apply for benefits can contact the Law Offices of Eric A. Shore. Their attorneys help claimants navigate their way through the application process. The firm has helped over 35,000 individuals with their SSD and SSI cases nationwide and all over the East Coast including Philadelphia, New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Washington, D.C. Thanks to modern technology, the lawyers at the Law Offices of Eric A. Shore can assist anyone no matter where he or she lives, without him or her ever having to step foot out of the door



The disability lawyers from The Law Offices of Eric A. Shore offer personalized legal assistance and they never charge a fee or cost unless their clients win. By hiring the Law Offices of Eric A. Shore, disabled clients have much to gain and nothing to lose. The Law Offices of Eric A. Shore has offices] in Cherry Hill, NJ; Miami, FL; Philadelphia, PA; San Francisco, CA; Newark, NJ; Baltimore, MD; Cedarhurst, NY; Pittsburgh, PA; and Washington, D.C. Give the Law Offices of Eric A. Shore a call at 1-800-CANT-WORK to receive valuable legal advice this holiday season at no cost.



About the Law Offices of Eric A. Shore

The disability lawyers at the Law Offices of Eric A. Shore help people obtain Social Security Disability and Supplemental Security Income benefits. Their attorneys handle claims at every administrative level, from application and reconsideration, to hearings before an Administrative Law Judge. Eric A. Shore and his law office will never charge a fee or cost for a case until it is won.



To learn more information, please visit http://www.1800cantwork.com/.