At the beginning of 2013, people want to make changes. Financial problems can weigh heavy on people and when the decision to file for bankruptcy is reached, people need to find the right person to handle the paper work. The Law Offices Of Georgette Miller And Associates, P.C. is now offering complimentary bankruptcy consultations for people in 2013.



The bankruptcy attorneys in PA at The Law Offices Of Georgette Miller And Associates, P.C. understand how hard it is to file for bankruptcy and always have the best interest and well-being in mind for their clients. Over the years, Georgette Miller and her associates have developed a tried and true process for the bankruptcy process, and for those who acquire their legal advice and assistance should feel a sense of relief knowing they are in good hands.



Here are the things that are needed when people come to their free consultation from this bankruptcy attorney in Philadelphia:



- Last 3 months statements from bank

- Last 6 months pay stubs

- Last 4 years tax returns

- Latest mortgage statement (if available)

- Latest car statement (if available)

- Copy of a deed

- Proof of homeowner’s insurance

- Proof of car insurance

- Copies of recent bills to residence



Anyone who is in need of legal advice in the area of bankruptcy should contact The Law Offices Of Georgette Miller And Associates, P.C. today. Money is no issue with Georgette Miller, because people’s initial consultation is free.



The lawyers at The Law Offices Of Georgette Miller And Associates, P.C., bankruptcy lawyer in DE and PA, are well-versed in many areas of law, including real estate, bankruptcy, or business formation and guidance. With a great staff that is detail oriented and professional at all times, working with the lawyers at The Law Offices Of Georgette Miller And Associates, P.C. is a step in the right direction.



