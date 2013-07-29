The Law Offices of Georgette Miller and Associates, PC Now Offering Tips on How to Prepare for the Initial Bankruptcy Consultation

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Before speaking with a bankruptcy lawyer in NJ or surrounding area, individuals should know what to expect from their first professional consultation. Because of the initial anxiety of seeking professional legal assistance from a bankruptcy lawyer, The Law Offices of Georgette Miller and Associates, PC are now offering tips on how individuals can prepare for their initial bankruptcy consultation. The Law Offices of Georgette Miller and Associates, PC will discuss every option an individual may seek when filing for bankruptcy. To prepare for the scheduled appointment, it is important to gather all important documents pertaining to the bankruptcy claim. By gathering all of the documents, the bankruptcy lawyer will be able to assist the individual further and fully evaluate the case.



With every bankruptcy claim being filed, the law requires the individual to provide a form of identification to prove they are who they say they are. A photo ID will suffice for the initial consultation. Individuals can feel free to bring a driver’s license, passport, or social security card. Another form that is crucial to the initial consultation is a statement showing an average monthly income of the last 6 months before filing for bankruptcy and the month bankruptcy was filed for. Proof of all sources of income should be provided including pay stubs, record of tips, child support, rental income, unemployment income, pension income, and income from any other sources of the past 7 months. Other statements required for the initial consultation include monthly statements from the bank from the last 2 months, income tax returns from the previous two years, household expenses, loans, and credit card bills.



By providing all required documents for the initial consultation, The Law Offices of Georgette Miller and Associates, PC can begin quickly working on the bankruptcy filing process. The Law Offices of Georgette Miller and Associates, PC also offers assistance in other practice areas including Real Estate Law and Loan Modification Law.



