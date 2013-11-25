The Law Offices of Georgette Miller and Associates, PC Now Representing Clients with Social Security Disability Claims

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Whether suffering from a medically induced illness or a long term disability that negates the ability to work effectively and sustain a living, social security disability is always an option. It can be challenging to submit a claim and have it accepted by the government. To help their clients get the wages and be awarded the claims they deserve, The Law Offices of Georgette Miller and Associates, PC are pleased to announce they are now offering their representation for social security disability claims.



It can be a stressful process to come to the realization that a serious disability has put a limit on the activities, work related or not, that can be conducted on a regular basis. With the ability to represent clients throughout the east coast, as they have offices in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Washington DC, The Law Offices of Georgette Miller and Associates, PC are equipped to handle these claims with their clients best interests in mind. While insurance companies may try to prevent individuals from receiving benefits, it is important to have the proper representation so individuals can jump over those challenging hurdles.



The attorneys are able to provide their clients with representation that results in a granted claim. They will provide assistance in the application process, consult with medical professionals to determine the seriousness of the disability, as well as speak with the client’s insurance company. If a claim has once before been denied, the team of lawyers will request for reconsideration and get their client’s case back before a judge. If the client is being restricted from moving or has other physical limitations, the lawyers will work all angles of the process and keep their clients informed on the case proceedings.



In addition to social security disability, the law firm will represent bankruptcy and real estate cases. For more information about their services, or to see how The Law Offices of Georgette Miller and Associates, PC can help with a particular social security disability claim, please contact 800-355-2193 or visit their website today.



About The Law Offices of Georgette Miller and Associates, PC

From start to finish, any legal matter The Law Offices of Georgette Miller and Associates, PC takes on will be under the personal direction of Ms. Georgette Miller. Ms. Miller’s desire is to help anyone who is in need of assistance with a personal or business legal matter in NJ, PA, DE, MD and NY.



To learn more information, please visit http://www.georgettemillerlaw.com.