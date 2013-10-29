The Law Offices of Georgette Miller and Associates, PC Now Representing Commercial Clients in Bankruptcy Cases

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- For businesses that took a financial risk and now find themselves in debt, The Law Offices of Georgette Miller and Associates, PC are pleased to announce they will now be representing commercial clients in bankruptcy cases. If a business owner or manager has been approached by a debt collector at an inconvenient time or place and has been harassed by the collection agent during the process, the bankruptcy attorney of Philadelphia at The Law Offices of Georgette Miller and Associates, PC will stand by their client’s side and fight for an outcome that results in the client’s favor.



The team of lawyers will help their commercial clients put an end to those harassing calls from debt collectors, stop wage garnishments and help them get back on their feet financially. They will recommend ways to proceed in filing for bankruptcy or help their clients to formulate a strategy that allows the reorganization of business finances and principles in a way that isn’t detrimental to the future of the business.



There are different avenues that go into filing for bankruptcy, such as a Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 bankruptcy claim. These come into play when a business is deciding whether to restructure the business finances or have all of their debts discharged. A lot of stress goes along with bankruptcy and the decision of whether or not to file, and hiring a bankruptcy attorney will alleviate some of the stress while providing the business with someone that understands the process.



For individuals who are unsure of the next step to take in the bankruptcy process, the team of bankruptcy lawyers in Philadelphia will provide potential clients with a free initial consultation to go over all financial issues and statements in detail. Those interested in the free consultation are encouraged to bring bank statements, 401(k) statements, and tax return statements, as well as copies of previous bills to see where the financial troubles began and how they can be fixed.



To hear more about the services and practice areas of The Law Offices of Georgette Miller and Associates, PC or to inquire about retaining the lawyers for representation in a bankruptcy claim, please call 800-355-2193 or visit their website today.



About The Law Offices of Georgette Miller and Associates, PC

From start to finish, any legal matter The Law Offices of Georgette Miller and Associates, PC takes on will be under the personal direction of Ms. Georgette Miller. Ms. Miller’s desire is to help anyone who is in need of assistance with a personal or business legal matter in NJ, PA, DE, MD and NY.



To learn more information, please visit http://www.georgettemillerlaw.com/.