The Law Offices of Jason C. Pollack, P.C. Addresses DUI Laws Regarding Motorized Scooters

Mount Holly, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2020 -- From Ridesharing apps to bike rental services that people can take advantage of via a smartphone, the nation is genuinely basking in the age of convenience. These trends have ushered in yet another innovative and fun way to mobilize someone — motorized scooter rentals. Companies like Bird and Lime let the user pay for a trip through an app, and when they're all done, they park the scooter and end the trip.



As a reputable DWI law firm near Camden County, the Law Offices of Jason C. Pollack, P.C. understands that legal concerns often accompany any popular service that helps the masses get around town. One that may cross the mind of the end-user at one point or another is whether or not they could receive a DUI when operating a motorized scooter.



The short answer is yes, although it depends on where the user lives. A few years ago, a man was arrested in Los Angeles for operating a Bird electric scooter while under the influence. Illinois, Colorado, and Indiana residents are at risk of receiving a DUI arrest while operating a motorized scooter as well. Yet, Minnesota does not consider a Lime or Bird electric scooter as a "motor vehicle" in regards to issuing DWIs. As industry leaders roll out pilot programs in popular cities all over the U.S., its' legal landscape will continue to shift with every state its' available.



Unlike Minnesota, the State of New Jersey includes motorized scooters in the definition of "motor vehicles," which means that an individual can indeed receive a DUI on one. The penalties would be the same as driving under the influence while operating any other motor vehicle.



