The Law Offices of Jason C. Pollack, P.C. Addresses New Jersey Traffic Laws in 2021

Mount Holly, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- The Law Offices of Jason C. Pollack, P.C., a DWI law firm serving Camden County and the surrounding area, has been following developments around S1602, a new piece of proposed legislation that would impact how drivers in New Jersey can use their cell phones. As a consequence of this attention, the firm's attorneys can advise on what the bill would change if it's enacted, what penalties violators would face, and what would still be permitted under the new legislation.



Current New Jersey statutes already make it illegal to talk on a cell phone; send or receive texts, social media content, and email; search the internet; or play any games while driving. The new legislation would not alter these bans but would make it illegal to hold a cell phone while stopped at a red light. If enacted, failure to follow the new bill can result in fines and even a license suspension.



Penalties for violating S1602 are primarily dependent on how frequently an individual violates the law. First offenders of the bill's rules will be subject to a fine of two to four hundred dollars. If an individual is caught a second time holding their cell phone at a red light, they can expect to pay between four and six hundred dollars in fines. After a third violation, the individual will be subject to an eight hundred dollar fine and may also face a suspension of their license for up to three months, as well as points on their license.



While the punishment might be severe, the proposed law doesn't eliminate all cell phone use from the roadways. Drivers in New Jersey will still be allowed to use their cell phones to take the proper safety precautions, such as pulling their vehicle onto a road shoulder before using their handheld device.



To find out more about the new law, or speak with a traffic lawyer in Camden County, visit http://www.sjattorney.net/.



About The Law Offices of Jason C. Pollack, P.C.

The Law Offices of Jason C. Pollack, P.C. is a legal firm with three locations across Mount Holly, Audubon and Winslow Township. A graduate of Penn State University and Widener Law School, Jason Pollack opened up The Law Offices of Jason C. Pollack, P.C. in 2002. Nearly two decades later, Pollack and his team of professional attorneys have grown to have three locations throughout New Jersey.