The Law Offices of Jason C. Pollack, P.C. Helps Small Business Owners Get Loans During COVID-19

Mount Holly, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- Since days of "business as usual" has been put on indefinite hold due to COVID-19, small businesses around the nation have had no choice but to embrace new sales methods and virtual marketplaces. In many cases, they've closed their doors. To keep other businesses in operation and people employed during and after the pandemic, the federal government has enacted the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. This provides almost $2 trillion in adit to businesses, employees, and various individuals impacted by COVID-19. For small businesses seeking government assistance during these trying times, they must partner with a dependable law firm to navigate complex legal matters and get the loans they deserve.



The Law Offices of Jason C. Pollack, P.C. encourages small business owners to stay up-to-date on current legislation and discover what financial resources are available to their particular business depending on size, location, industry, etc. This firm's attorneys can consult a client on all relevant legislation that applies to their business and help them secure government-offered grants and small business loans. The Small Business Association (SBA) has announced a loan designed to cover expenses such as fixed debts, payrolls, accounts payable, as well as other bills that businesses cannot pay as a result of COVID-19-related financial setbacks. Small businesses need to take advantage — with the help of a trusted team of attorneys, of course.



For more information about how their expert legal team can help a small business get approved for loans during these unprecedented times, contact the firm today.



About The Law Offices of Jason C. Pollack, P.C.

The Law Offices of Jason C. Pollack, P.C. is a legal firm with three locations across Mount Holly, Audubon and Winslow Township. A graduate of Penn State University and Widener Law School, Jason Pollack opened up The Law Offices of Jason C. Pollack, P.C. in 2002. Nearly two decades later, Pollack and his team of professional attorneys have grown to have three locations throughout New Jersey.