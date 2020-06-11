The Law Offices of Jason C. Pollack, P.C., Informing NJ Drivers of the Penalties Associated with Not Having Their Licenses, Registrations, and Proofs of Insurance

Mount Holly, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2020 -- As a traffic lawyer serving Camden County and the surrounding area, The Law Offices of Jason C. Pollack, P.C. knows precisely what a driver needs to do to prevent unnecessary punishments. Recently, they have decided to inform drivers that they require their licenses, registrations, and proofs of insurance to avoid additional fines and jail time.



Having a license to drive is essential in New Jersey, where driving is a privilege rather than a right. Not having one will lead to penalties that could be easily avoided. These punishments include up to a $500 fine, 60 days in prison, and ineligibility to get a license for 180 days. The Law Offices of Jason C. Pollack, P.C. believes that it is critical to keep a valid license on one's person to avoid these potential penalties and act as a form of identification in case of an accident.



Another policy that the Garden State has allows police officers to remove cars from both roads and parking lots for expired or invalid registrations. Fines up to $100 plus towing and storage expenses are possible penalties for invalid registration. To avoid all of the stress and hassle of these penalties, The Law Offices of Jason C. Pollack, P.C. suggests that drivers keep track of when their registration expires and ensure their tags get updated alongside it.



It is legally required in the state of New Jersey to have at least a basic or standard insurance policy for your vehicle. Because of this, having proof of insurance in the car helps avoid potential hazards when dealing with the law. Penalties for not having insurance can go up to $5,000 in fines, two years of a suspended license, 180 days of community service, fourteen days in prison, and the vehicle's impoundment.



At The Law Offices of Jason C. Pollack, P.C., their experience as a criminal defense law firm serving Camden County has helped them become an expert on dealing with criminal and misdemeanor charges throughout the state. Their advice on ensuring these three factors remain valid and constant in a driver's vehicle ring loudly and emphasize critical knowledge for the entire population.



