The Law Offices of Jason C. Pollack, P.C. Is Available for Traffic and DWI Cases This Fall Season and Beyond

A DWI conviction in New Jersey can create many problems for an individual, such as making a mark on their permanent record. Since it's not a criminal violation, a DWI is not subject to being expunged and can appear on public records for up to ten years, creating difficulties for an individual who needs to undergo a background check. After the ten year period is up, the DWI charge does not simply vanish; it gets transferred to the individual's permanent driving record and will follow them for the rest of their life, though fewer issues will arise in the course of a background check.



Since it appears on a background check, a DWI charge can make it harder for an individual to gain employment. If the DWI conviction resulted in the loss of the individual's license, then they will automatically be barred from any job that requires them to operate a vehicle. The charge can also appear on other records, which may damage their chances of being hired.



Finally, a DWI charge can result in the loss of an individual's license, which can create problems in their personal life as well as with employment. Without a license, the individual may become reliant on family or close friends to perform simple tasks such as grocery shopping or doctor's appointments, which can put an undue burden on their quality of life.



