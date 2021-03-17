The Law Offices of Jason C. Pollack, P.C. Is Available to Help an Individual Who Received a DUI on a Federal Property

Mount Holly, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- The Law Offices of Jason C. Pollack, P.C. is currently scheduling appointments for individuals interested in speaking with a DUI defense attorney in Burlington County or the surrounding area, especially if the DUI occurred on federal property, such as Fort Dix. It's not uncommon for drivers to assume that all DUI charges are created equal, but when they occur on federal property, they behave a little differently than a traditional DUI in New Jersey. While all DUI charges are bad, federal charges are different in the location they occur in, the kinds of penalties a driver is liable for, and how potential convictions can be managed.



A DUI charge at the state level occurs anywhere within the state boundaries, but a driver can be charged at the federal level with a DUI when it occurs on federal property. Driving while intoxicated on federal property is particularly problematic for individuals because it can result in a DUI charge at the state and national level, leading to harsher punishments than a simple DUI. The reason that charges can be brought at the federal and state levels at the same time is because of a legal concept known as "concurrent jurisdiction," or the fact that the state and federal governments are responsible for enforcing a set of DUI laws when an individual is charged.



A federal DUI charge is different from a standard DUI charge because it is treated as a criminal case rather than a traffic violation like it does in NJ. With its treatment as a criminal case, the DUI charge can come with higher fines, longer license suspensions, potential incarceration, and other measures designed to punish violators.



In addition to harsher punishments, a federal DUI charge is also more limited in how it can be dealt with if convicted. There is the possibility of appealing the conviction, which would allow an individual to have their case tried again, but barring an appeal, it cannot be expunged from an individual's driving record.



