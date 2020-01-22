The Law Offices of Jason C. Pollack, P.C. Outlines Driver's License Suspension After DUI

Mount Holly, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- As a team of reputable DUI lawyers servicing Camden County, the Law Offices of Jason C. Pollack, P.C. knows that motorists who receive DUIs are curious as to how long their licenses could be suspended. While there are lots of aggravating factors that could alter a judge's sentencing, the state of New Jersey has a specific set of relatively boilerplate legal punishments taken against someone who is arrested for driving under the influence.



If the driver's blood-alcohol (BAC) is .08 percent or lower, a first-time offender can lose his or her license for three months. If the BAC is above .10 percent, the driver can be subject to more severe fines and penalties. A judge may require an interlock device installed in the vehicle that the driver is to operate for six months to a year.



In the event of a second offense within ten years of the initial offense, a BAC of .08 percent can receive the same penalties as a BAC of .10 percent for the first. The driver will receive the mandatory installation of an ignition interlock device upon the return of the license, which can be suspended for a minimum of two years — a third offense results in a 10-year license suspension.



With every degree, hefty fines, jail time, intoxicated driver programs, and community service often accompany license suspension. Since DUIs are judged on a case-by-case basis, these penalties can be more severe on circumstances surrounding the charge (driving intoxicated in a school zone, open containers in the vehicle, unruly behavior toward law enforcement at the time of arrest, etc.)



