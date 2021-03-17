The Law Offices of Jason C. Pollack, P.C. Providing Legal Counsel to Those Charged with Driving on a Suspended License

Mount Holly, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- The Law Offices of Jason C. Pollack, P.C. is currently scheduling consultations for individuals who have been accused of driving with a suspended license and need a traffic lawyer in Camden County. Driving with a suspended license in New Jersey can carry steep penalties, including fines, points on an individual's license, and even jail time. That's why it's crucial to understand how a license can become suspended, the penalties that can arise from a license suspension, and what defenses can be used in such cases.



A New Jersey license can become suspended for different reasons but are usually in response to varying degrees of traffic violations. If an individual abandons their vehicle on a highway, engages in reckless driving, is convicted of driving while intoxicated, receiving twelve or more points on a driving record, or is at fault for a fatal accident, then they can expect to have their license suspended. However, individuals should also be aware of how their license can be suspended for violations that are not directly related to traffic violations, such as failure to provide proof of insurance, failing to pay surcharges, failing to appear in court, or failing to pay fines.



Driving with a suspended license usually results in fines, surcharges, and additional time on the license suspension. First offenses often mean an individual may face a $500 fine and a further six months of license suspension. Second offenses carry a $750 penalty, a potential six-month extension on a license suspension, and one to five days in jail. After the third offense, an individual can expect to spend ten days in jail, pay $1,000 in fines, and another six-month extension of their license suspension.



There are various ways to defend against a charge of driving with a suspended license, including a failure to receive notification of the suspension in some cases. However, if an individual caught driving with a suspended license is not a New Jersey resident, they can't use that as a defense for their conduct. New Jersey has an agreement with most states that allows them to identify drivers from other areas whose licenses are suspended and impose sanctions on them for their misconduct.



To find out more about driving with a suspended license or schedule a consultation with a traffic violation lawyer in Camden County, visit https://www.sjattorney.net/.



About The Law Offices of Jason C. Pollack, P.C.

The Law Offices of Jason C. Pollack, P.C. is a legal firm with three locations across Mount Holly, Audubon and Winslow Township. A graduate of Penn State University and Widener Law School, Jason Pollack opened up The Law Offices of Jason C. Pollack, P.C. in 2002. Nearly two decades later, Pollack and his team of professional attorneys have grown to have three locations throughout New Jersey.