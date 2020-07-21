The Law Offices of Jason C. Pollack, P.C., Representing Individuals Faced with Criminal Charges for Reckless Driving in New Jersey

Mount Holly, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2020 -- The Law Offices of Jason C. Pollack, a criminal defense law firm serving Gloucester County and the surrounding areas, is currently scheduling consultations for individuals who face criminal charges like reckless driving in New Jersey. Reckless driving might seem like a charge with lighter penalties, like careless or unsafe driving, but there are clear distinctions between the three that require each to be addressed in specific ways.



Reckless driving convictions can result from a variety of factors, but they often boil down to two criteria: proving the intention to behave in a way that will cause harm and performing an action that endangers others. This broad definition can work against an individual, but it also opens doors to defend an individual in court to keep them from incurring penalties like jail time, fines, suspended license, and points on that license.



Careless driving is a lesser charge than reckless driving, and often can be pursued in place of reckless driving charges. This is because the outcome of a careless driving event doesn't differ much from a reckless driving event: someone is likely to have been hurt. The critical difference between the two is that careless driving doesn't have malicious intent; the harm results from a mistake, rather than an active attempt to harm others.



The charge that carries the lightest penalties is unsafe driving, which is defined broadly and can encompass many things that can occur on the road. Unsafe driving convictions often carry a fine but don't result in points on an individual's license until multiple convictions stack up. Additionally, it's possible to get charges of reckless and careless driving modified so that an individual can plead to unsafe driving instead, but this modification procedure comes with limitations and often requires evidence to support the modification.



