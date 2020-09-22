The Law Offices of Jason C. Pollack, P.C. Representing Individuals in Need of a DUI or DWI Lawyer Throughout Burlington County, NJ

Mount Holly, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2020 -- The Law Offices of Jason C. Pollack, P.C. is currently scheduling consultations with individuals in need of a DUI defense attorney in Burlington Count y and the surrounding area. Individuals who have been accused of driving under the influence might easily be confused by the process. Many believe that a failed field sobriety test will result in an automatic conviction without understanding what it's measuring, what kinds of tests are authorized, and how those two factors impact the charges.



A field sobriety test is often used to prove that an individual is intoxicated but doesn't necessarily indicate a level of intoxication that impairs their ability to drive. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has found that a few tests provide this information, and results from these tests can be used in court to establish whether an individual was intoxicated, but hardly proves impairment beyond a reasonable doubt.



The main tests that have been authorized to determine intoxication during a DUI stop are the one-leg stand, the walk-and-turn, and the horizontal gaze nystagmus test, though the last one is hardly ever seen in court due to its lack of reliability. However, many law enforcement officers use other tests that can simulate impairment without actually being impaired and therefore be inadmissible at trial.



In addition to using bad tests, an individual who is suspected of driving under the influence is entitled to take their field sobriety test on dry, level, ground. They are also free to remove their shoes if they prove too cumbersome, which can be ignored. If an officer fails to follow these rules, the test can also be barred from being considered in court.



To find out more about how a failed sobriety test affects a DUI charge or schedule a consultation with a DWI lawyer in Burlington County



