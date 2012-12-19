The Law Offices of Jeffrey C. Grass Prevents Medical License Loss for Practitioners

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- Becoming a doctor takes a great deal of time and money and yet losing a medical license only takes a fraction of this time. Doctors are becoming increasingly vulnerable to medical lawsuits, ranging from a suit involving disruptive behavior to one involving inadequate documentation. Most associate the loss of a medical license to poor patient care of some type and yet there are many other situations that can lead to a physician needing a Dallas License Defense Lawyer. When you find yourself in need of assistance, Jeffrey C. Grass states, a Medical License Defense Lawyer is required as he or she has the experience needed to provide adequate representation.



The United States Department of Justice has increased the number of lawsuits brought against doctors for various reasons. In fiscal year 2010 alone, 931 defendants faced health care fraud charges brought against them and the Justice Department secured 726 convictions. "If a physician finds him or herself brought up on health care fraud charges or charges of any type that may result in the loss of their medical license, a law firm specializing in Dallas Medical License Defense in needed," Jeffrey C. Grass goes on to say.



The Law Offices of Jeffrey C. Grass has defended clients in major, complex prosecutions brought about by the United States Department of Justice. "Not only have we defeated claims of Medicare fraud, we have also successfully defended medical personnel against administrative actions taken to revoked Controlled Substance Registrations based on Non-Therapeutic Prescribing or Dispensing practices," Mr Grass states. "No matter what the medical professional is facing, our attorneys have the experience needed to mount a proper defense."



Any medical practitioner is subject to a lawsuit of this type, from physician assistants and dental hygienists to surgeons and mental health practitioners. "Our law firm takes on all types of cases, no matter what position the defendant holds in the medical professions. Areas of expertise include peer review/hospital privileging, board hearings, DEA administrative hearings and NPDB appeals, among others," Mr. Grass continues.



"Consider the amount of time and money spent obtaining the medical license. When a legal action is taken that puts this license at risk, proper representation is needed immediately. Experienced advocacy is needed to ensure the medical license is protected at all times," Mr. Grass emphasis.



About Law Offices of Jeffrey C. Grass

The Law Offices of Jeffrey C. Grass is compromised of professionals from many areas. In addition to attorneys, staff members include experienced and trained medical doctors, pharmacists, nurses and health care professionals. Jeffrey C. Grass has almost 20 years of experience representing those in danger of losing their medical license and has a national reputation for advocacy on behalf of doctors facing this loss. In addition, Mr. Grass works to change laws to better help those he represents. Although based in North Texas, the attorneys are willing and able to travel to anywhere in the country they can be of assistance.