The Law Offices of Perry Liss Announces Attorneys for Social Security Disability

It was recently announced by Pennsylvania Superlawyers in its magazine, as well as in Philadelphia Magazine, that Perry Liss is a Pennsylvania Superlawyers Rising Star for 2012 in the area of Social Security Disability.



Social Security Disability Insurance and Supplemental Security Income provide monthly monetary assistance to those with disabilities who meet the required criteria. When it comes to applying for Social Security Disability Benefits, it can be a very daunting, complicated and time-consuming process. It is extremely helpful to hire an attorney who is experienced in this area of the law in order to assist you with the Social Security Administration and the procedures you must go through in order to apply for, and hopefully be awarded benefits. The Law Offices of Perry Liss can provide superior legal representation to those seeking benefits or those who have applied on their own and have been denied.



The chances of a successful outcome are significantly greater when you have an experienced lawyer who understands the process of applying for or appealing for Social Security Disability Benefits. In some cases a lawyer may be able to identify minor adjustments to a client’s application that could possibly make all the difference to a case. And most importantly, you will have a team of people by your side every step of the way whether you need legal advice, or just someone to talk to about the stress of dealing with your disability and/or this process



Hiring a lawyer when applying for or appealing for Social Security Disability is not mandatory, however, it is highly recommended. And best of all, there is absolutely NO fee unless the client is awarded monetary benefits.