The Law Offices of Philip D. Cave Announces New Military Law Microsite

A Zealous Advocate for Members of the Military



Attorney Philip D. Cave has a Juris Doctorate from Case Western Reserve University Law School and has an impressive resume of work completed during his years of active duty in the United States Navy and 30 years practicing law. He’s the director of the National Institute of Military Justice’s Board of Directors, and a life member of the Judge Advocates Association. He also holds memberships in the Military Law Committees of both Virginia and Washington D.C., the Virginia Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the American Legion.



As a solo practitioner who only takes on issues related to military law and security clearance, clients get his full attention during their case. Attorney Cave will travel to the military base or area where trail cases are to be held, and he’s admitted to practice law in all military trial and appellate courts, the U.S. Supreme Court and several state courts.



Areas of Practice



Attorney Cave specializes in the following areas:



- Adverse Administrative Actions – An experienced lawyer can help submit a rebuttal for NJP/Article 15, denial or revocation of a promotion, security clearance, medical provider credentials or special status.



- Administrative Discharge – A military defense lawyer can help members of the military leave active duty service without being downgraded.



- Court Martial – Even people who haven’t received notice of court martial should contact a military defense lawyer as soon as possible so that they can get the best defense possible. Defense lawyers can work with military lawyers to fight for the rights of the person being court martialed.



- Security Clearance – Failure to obtain or keep security clearance can lead to job loss and limit future employability. A lawyer who specializes in security clearance can help with filling out the paperwork necessary to getting this important documentation.



The Law Offices of Philip D. Cave is located at 1318 Princess Street; Suite 200; Alexandria, VA 22314. Attorney Case can be reached by telephone at 703-298-9562 or visit his new microsite at http://www.courtmartial.us.com/



Consultations are available and appointments can be made to accommodate the client’s schedule.