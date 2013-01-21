The Law Offices of Ronald A. Blumfield Now Offering Assistance for SEPTA and Commercial Transit Bus Accident Victims

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Already an auto accident lawyer in Bucks County, Ronald A. Blumfield is now offering assistance for SEPTA and Commercial Transit Bus accident victims. The attorneys at the Law Offices of Ronald A. Blumfield understand the specific laws governing public transportation and commercial/private transportation and Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) accidents. The Law offices of Ronald A. Blumfield will provide a free case evaluation for victims of these specific accidents. To set up a free case evaluation, call 215-720-1920. With Ronald A. Blumfield, no case is too tough to handle.



The auto accident attorney of Bucks County will represent injured people in Philadelphia, Bucks County, and surrounding areas who have been hurt in commercial transit accidents. The attorneys at The Law offices of Ronald A. Blumfield have over 40 years of combined experience and history of representing successful clients and winning the toughest cases. The firm’s ability to handle the tough personal injury and wrongful death claims is the reason why people continue to have the law firm handle their cases.



Other than SEPTA Rail and bus accidents, The Law Offices of Ronald A. Blumfield also handles public and private bus accidents, commuter train accidents, subway accidents, taxicab accidents, shuttle van accidents and railroad accidents. People who visit their website will read about many successful cases and testimonials from former clients. The former clients represented by The Law Offices of Ronald A. Blumfield are not shy about the successful results they received from the firm. When it comes to serious, tough and complex cases, The Law Offices of Ronald A. Blumfield P. C. will work endlessly to receive the maximum results for their clients. Transportation accident victims should contact the office immediately for legal representation.



As an auto accident lawyer in Philadelphia, Ronald A. Blumfield has been a lawyer for over 40 years in the City of Philadelphia, handling tough cases from civil lawsuits to criminal trials. Ron has managed his own firm throughout his career. Over the years he has developed a reputation as a hard-nosed litigator who fights for his clients and obtains substantial results. He is tough on his adversaries yet shows compassion for his clients. He has built his practice on honesty and candor towards his clients, who consistently appreciate him as a lawyer, advocate and friend.



For more information or to set up a consultation with the Philadelphia truck accident lawyers, visit http://www.blumfieldlaw.com.