The Law Offices of Ronald A. Blumfield P.C. Are Now Available to Inform Clients on the Pennsylvania ARD Program

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Consisting of accident attorneys in Philadelphia, The Law Offices of Ronald A. Blumfield P.C. are now available to inform their clients on the Pennsylvania Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition Program (ARD). Implemented in the 1980s, the ARD program offers people facing a first offense DUI charge an alternative to the traditional criminal court case. Because first offense DUI defendants don’t usually cause harm to the general public’s safety, the ADR program speeds up the criminal court proceedings so they are allowed back on the streets. Once the ARD program is completed, defendants have their DUI expunged from the criminal record. The ADR program acts as a once-in-a-lifetime “get out of jail free card,” and first-time DUI offenders should take advantage of it.



People should consult a car accident attorney of Philadelphia if they are involved in a DUI. Even though first time DUI offenders are eligible for the ADR program, it is up to the district attorney to decide who is admitted into the program. There are some stipulations that can keep a defendant from being admitted into the program. Defendants who have a good chance of having the charges dismissed should not accept the invitation into the program. If a defendant thinks he/she will be dismissed, it makes more sense to go to trial and fight the charges, instead of accepting the ADR admittance.



Defendants should always consult a DUI attorney to weigh his/her options before making a final decision. Through the ADR program, The Law Offices of Ronald A. Blumfield P.C. will assist defendants who have been involved in a first offense DUI charge. People who qualify for the ADR program can set up a free consultation with Ronald A. Blumfield by calling 215-720-1920.



About The Law Offices of Ronald A. Blumfield P.C.

As an auto accident lawyer in Philadelphia, Ronald A. Blumfield has been a lawyer for over 40 years in the City of Philadelphia, handling tough cases from civil lawsuits to criminal trials. Ron has managed his own firm throughout his career. Over the years he has developed a reputation as a hard-nosed litigator who fights for his clients and obtains substantial results. He is tough on his adversaries yet shows compassion for his clients. He has built his practice on honesty and candor towards his clients, who consistently appreciate him as a lawyer, advocate and friend.



