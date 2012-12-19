The Law Offices of Ronald A. Blumfield P.C. Now Offers Free Case Evaluations for Potential Clients

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- The Law Offices of Ronald A. Blumfield P.C. now provides free case evaluations for potential clients. People who have been involved in a personal injury or auto accident will receive assistance from the auto accident attorney of Bucks County, for free. The client does not have to pay for their evaluation, unless the firm achieves a successful settlement for him/her. The Law Offices of Ronald A. Blumfield P.C. will represent a victim’s case, when other firms in the Philadelphia and Bucks County area have turned them down.



As experienced auto accident attorneys in Bucks County, Ronald A. Blumfield P.C. handles the toughest cases involving auto accidents, as well as personal injuries. The firm was recently able to successfully settle a case involving a client who suffered a double leg amputation as a result of being run over by a subway train. The client went to The Law Offices of Ronald A. Blumfield P.C., after his claim was rejected by three other law firms. Using a forensic investigation firm, The Law Offices of Ronald A. Blumfield P.C. was able to determine that the subway train had ample time to stop before hitting their client. It is dedication such as this, which separates The Law Offices of Ronald A. Blumfield P.C. from other inferior law firms in Bucks County and Philadelphia.



Ronald Blumfield P.C. was also able to recover $200,000 for a client whose toe was cut during a pedicure. The cut had causes an infection in the toe. The client had taker her claim to four law firms in the area, which were turned down each time. The Law Offices of Ronald A. Blumfield took the claim and was able to reach a successful settlement.



About Ronald A. Blumfield

As an auto accident lawyer in Bucks County, Ronald A. Blumfield has been a lawyer for over 40 years in the City of Philadelphia, handling tough cases from civil lawsuits to criminal trials. Ron has managed his own firm throughout his career. Over the years he has developed a reputation as a hard-nosed litigator who fights for his clients and obtains substantial results. He is tough on his adversaries yet shows compassion for his clients. He has built his practice on honesty and candor towards his clients, who consistently appreciate him as a lawyer, advocate and friend.



For more information or to set up a consultation, visit http://www.blumfieldlaw.com/.