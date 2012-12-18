The Law Offices of Ronald A. Blumfield P.C. Now Provides Personal Injury Legal Services

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- The Law Offices of Ronald A. Blumfield P.C. now provides legal services for victims of personal injuries in Philadelphia and Bucks County. Over the past 40 years, the firm has won countless cases for their clients. They have represented many individuals involved in serious personal injury accidents at the hands of others and at the hands of using faulty products. The firm has also won countless cases for victims of trucking accidents.



The Philadelphia truck accident lawyers at Ronald A. Blumfield P.C. were successful in recovering $840,000 for a client who was involved in a trucking accident. The client, who had been driving a truck, was driving on the highway, when another vehicle struck the rear of his truck. This caused the client to crash down the side of the highway. Even though cases like this are serious and often times complex, the firm works hard to gather the proper evidence to find who is at fault and gaining success for their clients.



Along with recovering large sums of money for many truck accidents in Philadelphia, The Law Offices of Ronald A. Blumfield P.C. are also successful with assisting personal injury victims. Recently, the firm was successful in recovering a large settlement for a client who suffered injuries when her Pyrex baking dish exploded while she was removing it from the oven. For personal injury cases involving faulty products, The Law Offices of Ronald A. Blumfield will work diligently to secure the proper settlement for each of their clients. This dedication is what sets The Law Offices of Ronald A. Blumfield apart from other law offices in Philadelphia.



About Ronald A. Blumfield

As an auto accident lawyer in Philadelphia, Ronald A. Blumfield has been a lawyer for over 40 years in the City of Philadelphia, handling tough cases from civil lawsuits to criminal trials. Ron has managed his own firm throughout his career. Over the years he has developed a reputation as a hard-nosed litigator who fights for his clients and obtains substantial results. He is tough on his adversaries yet shows compassion for his clients. He has built his practice on honesty and candor towards his clients, who consistently appreciate him as a lawyer, advocate and friend.



For more information or to set up a consultation, visit http://www.blumfieldlaw.com/