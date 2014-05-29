The Law Offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman, & Nash Now Offering Truck Accident Counsel for 2014

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- The Law Offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman, & Nash is now offering truck accident counsel for 2014. Truck accidents are usually much more complicated and severe than regular car accidents. There are many factors at play in such cases, and the driver of a car involved in an accident with a truck or tractor trailer is usually not at fault. Common causes of truck accidents include truck driver fatigue, improper cargo loading, poor vehicle maintenance, truck driver use of drugs or alcohol, and poorly maintained streets.



When people need a truck accident lawyer in Camden, they call The Law Offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman, & Nash. The firm knows the ins and outs of the law and can explain to their clients what is expected of them.



Many drivers involved in truck accidents fear they have no choice but to pay for their damages and medical bills themselves. In reality, they have many options and tools at their disposal with which to protect themselves. Truck drivers are often overworked and exhausted. When trucks make consecutive long trips with heavy loads, one can imagine that necessary maintenance sometimes goes by the wayside. Drivers caught in the wake of poorly managed trucking companies have no responsibility for their damages and without a competent truck accident lawyer representing them would be forced to incur substantial expense due to the negligent tractor trailer driver.



The Law Offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman, & Nash conduct thorough research to determine the exact cause and culprit of every truck accident. Clients don’t pay until they have recovered money.



Injured on a motorcycle in an accident with a truck or other vehicle? Motorcyclists are some of the most vulnerable motorists on the road, which is why The Law Offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman, & Nash is also the number one motorcycle accident lawyer in Camden.



For more information visit the firm online or call 215-259-5958 or 856-795-5111.



About The Law Offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash

When a person is injured, The Law Offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash are ready to help. For over 40 years, the Rovner Law Firm has been accomplishing its motto of getting results for many thousands of grateful and satisfied clients in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Florida. The firm is headed and founded by former Pennsylvania State Senator and Assistant District Attorney, Robert Rovner. The firm is made up of over 15 lawyers, plus paralegals, and investigators which puts The Law Offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash at the top of the Philadelphia Area legal profession.



To hear more about The Law Offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash, please visit http://www.dial-law.com, or call 215-259-5958 or 856-795-5111 immediately.