The Law Offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash Now Representing Motor Vehicle Accident Cases in Montgomery County

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Injuries from motor vehicle accidents can have serious long-term effects on those involved. Whether suffering nerve damage, herniated discs, head trauma, or mental issues like post-traumatic stress disorder, there can be increased medical bills as well as an insurance spike. In order to help with the finances of personal injuries, The Law Offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash are pleased to announce they will now be representing those injured in motor vehicle accidents in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.



There can be any number of reasons that an individual is involved in an accident, from distracted driving to failed brakes to poorly designed roads, all of which can result in injury. For a personal injury attorney in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, the team of lawyers at The Law Offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash will communicate with their clients through every step of the process and tackle all obstacles to get their clients the compensation they deserve.



They will speak with first responders, witnesses, and obtain all the proper legal documents to field their case while requiring no payments until monetary value is recovered. Whether a pedestrian or a passenger, any person who is injured as a result of a car accident will receive the same determined approach.



If needing a motorcycle accident lawyer in Montgomery County, The Law Offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash will work diligently to ensure the clients medical costs and future wages are secure while recovering from injury. Riding a motorcycle is extremely dangerous on the roadways and could result in spine or brain damage, and at the very least, road rash. The pain and suffering can take a toll on the body and the team of attorneys is committed to providing the necessary representation in order to help their clients take a step forward with their lives.



For a free initial consultation or to inquire further on the services offered by The Law Offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash, please call 215-259-5958 or visit their website today.



About The Law Offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash

When a person is injured, The Law Offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash are ready to help. For over 40 years, the Rovner Law Firm has been accomplishing its motto of getting results for many thousands of grateful and satisfied clients in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Florida. The firm is headed and founded by former Pennsylvania State Senator and Assistant District Attorney, Robert Rovner. The firm is made up of over 15 lawyers, plus paralegals, and investigators which puts The Law Offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash at the top of the Philadelphia Area legal profession.



To hear more about The Law Offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash, please visit http://www.dial-law.com, or call 215-259-5958 immediately.