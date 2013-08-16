The Law Offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash Now Representing Personal Injury Claims

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- The Law Offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash are now representing clients who have fallen victim to a wide array of personal injuries. Finding the right lawyer can be a stressful process, but when it comes to injuries suffered at the hands of others, The Law Offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash will stick by their clients’ side and strive for the results they are entitled to.



When individuals need medical attention due to a motor vehicle accident, slip and fall, medical mistake, faulty product or fire hazard in a public space, they may be eligible for damages. The Law Offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash, injury lawyers in Philadelphia, work closely with their clients to gain an understanding of the pain and suffering that was caused. Whether clients have fallen victim to negligent landlords or property managers, received a hefty medical bill after sustaining an injury in the workplace, or were forced off the road by a distracted driver while riding a bicycle, these are all areas that will be represented by the professionals at The Law Offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash.



With over 35 years as a primary focus area for the firm, the personal injury attorneys of Bucks County and throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Florida will make it a priority to protect and respect their clients. For those who have received a serious nagging injury or experience an unexpected injury, the attorneys will assist their clients through the process and do everything in their power to obtain compensation for their injuries. If potential clients feel they have a case, they can get in contact with a professional at 215-259-5958 and receive a free initial consultation to the problem.



About The Law Offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash

When a person is injured, The Law Offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash are ready to help. For over 40 years, the Rovner Law Firm has been accomplishing its motto of getting results for many thousands of grateful and satisfied clients in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Florida. The firm is headed and founded by former Pennsylvania State Senator and Assistant District Attorney, Robert Rovner. The firm is made up of over 15 lawyers plus paralegals and investigators which puts The Law Offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash at the top of the Philadelphia Area legal profession.



To hear more about The Law Offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash, please visit http://www.dial-law.com, or call 215-259-5958 immediately.