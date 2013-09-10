The Law Offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash Now Representing Truck Accident Cases in Bucks County

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- When large trucks and tractor trailers happen to cause an accident on the road, the injuries and vehicle damage is more severe. The Law Offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash are pleased to announce they are now taking cases for those individuals involved in truck accidents in Bucks County. Searching for a the proper counsel can be a difficult process in these situations, but with Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash, clients will not pay a legal fee or retainer unless the lawyers recover a settlement in favor of their clients.



With the amount of cargo being carried by tractor-trailers, dump trucks, transportation trucks, garbage trucks and tanker trucks, any accident could lead to serious injury and sometimes wrongful death. There are a variety of causes for trucking accidents that include improper maintenance, debris and cargo falling off the truck, overloaded trucks, or faulty brakes, amongst others. Seeking a personal injury lawyer in Bucks County, clients will receive proper counsel and the attorneys will fight to get substantial compensation for the pain and suffering caused by truck accidents.



To fully understand the cause of an accident, Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash will seek out records from the trucking company—looking at everything from driver logs to inspection reports to previous incident reports—in a timely manner that ensures the trucking company and the driver have met all proper regulations. They will seek the feedback of experts in the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and work with witnesses and investigators with their clients’ interests in mind.



There is a free consultation available for potential clients to speak with a truck accident lawyer in Bucks County and see if there’s a case at hand. The Law Offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash will work with their clients to provide representation and recover damages due to the negligence or malfunction of a truck and its driver. For more information on the services and representation of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash, please call 215-259-5958 or visit their website today.



About The Law Offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash

When a person is injured, The Law Offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash are ready to help. For over 40 years, the Rovner Law Firm has been accomplishing its motto of getting results for many thousands of grateful and satisfied clients in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Florida. The firm is headed and founded by former Pennsylvania State Senator and Assistant District Attorney, Robert Rovner. The firm is made up of over 15 lawyers plus paralegals and investigators which puts The Law Offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash at the top of the Philadelphia Area legal profession.



To hear more about The Law Offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash, please visit http://www.dial-law.com, or call 215-259-5958 immediately.