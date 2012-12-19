The Law Offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash - Now Taking Premises Liability Lawsuits

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2012 -- With the recent bad weather and winter just around the corner, it is no surprise that injuries are going to occur. People should know that many property owners do not take care of their properties as they should, and patrons that are involved in accidents on those properties should know that the costs relating to these accidents do not land on them. If properties are not well-maintained or are hazardous ending in a person being injured, the owner of the property needs to accept responsibility for the person’s injuries. Finding a personal injury attorney in Philadelphia that is reputable isn’t always easy. However, The law offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash is getting compensation for these Premises Liability lawsuit claims, and their services are now available in Philadelphia.



Premises liability cases occur when a person is involved in a serious accident that takes place as a result of a defect, unsafe conditions, or negligent maintenance of a property. Most commonly these types of premises liability accident, in the U.S., are known as slip and fall accidents. There are a lot of places where premises liability accidents may take place, such as shopping malls, apartment buildings, unattended buildings, vacant properties, and even open plots of land. The landlords, employers, and companies are all responsible for the equipment they operate or property they hold. If the premises are not managed and maintained properly, the risk of someone getting hurt as a result goes up substantially. Having been a personal injury attorney in Philadelphia for many years, the law offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash have seen just about everything.



A recent testimonial from a client stated "Another law firm dropped me as a client and told me I did not have a case. Afterwards, the Rovner Firm took my case, proved that my injuries were caused by the property owner, and got me more money than I imagined, over $90,000. The Rovner Firm fought for my rights and I would recommend them to anyone that is injured." Being accident lawyers in Philadelphia, the Rovner firm and associates have had great success where others couldn’t.



About Rovner Law Firm

When a person is injured The Law Offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash are ready to help. For over 40 years the Rovner Law Firm has been accomplishing its motto of getting results for many thousands of grateful and satisfied clients in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Florida. The firm is headed and founded by former Pennsylvania State Senator and Assistant District Attorney, Robert Rovner.



