The Law Offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash Now Taking Slip and Fall Accidents for May 2013

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Slip and fall accidents routinely occur when walkways or roadways are slippery and icy during the cold winter months. However, the misconception that only cold weather is associated with slips and falls is false as just as many slip, trip, and fall accidents can occur when the weather becomes warmer. Therefore, for those who have recently suffered injury from a slip and fall accident, or trip and fall accident, this spring, he or she can call The Law Offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash, as they are now taking on these slip and fall accident cases and trip and fall accident cases for May 2013.



During the spring, and especially during the summer, many more people are prone to be outside and active and spend more time at public parks, at playgrounds, and are also shopping more often than they do when it is cold. Uneven or damaged pavement and other similar public hazards can cause people to slip, trip, and fall, and the increased maintenance projects performed during the warmer months by construction workers and landscapers can also lead to devastating injuries. Newly dug and improperly filled holes at public parks from landscapers and utility workers increase the opportunity for accidents to occur. Also, with sharp equipment and other items left at construction sites, the opportunity for an accident to occur is heightened due to these unsafe conditions.



With an injury lawyer in Camden County, those who have suffered from a slip, trip, or fall accident in New Jersey will be able to receive the compensation they deserve for the injuries they have suffered. There is no denying that any business, home, or property owner should be responsible for ensuring the public safety of those that tread on their property. This also includes ensuring that any landscaping or maintenance done on their property is done responsibly, all debris is removed, and that any hazards are noted so that they can be avoided. For those who believe that they were a victim of a slip, fall, or trip accident due to the negligence of a property owner he or she can call The Law Offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash immediately at 215-259-5958.



About The Law Offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash

When a person is injured, The Law Offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash are ready to help. For over 40 years, the Rovner Law Firm has been accomplishing its motto of getting results for many thousands of grateful and satisfied clients in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Florida. The firm is headed and founded by former Pennsylvania State Senator and Assistant District Attorney, Robert Rovner. The firm is made up of over 15 lawyers plus paralegals and investigators which puts the law offices of Rovner, Allen, Rovner, Zimmerman & Nash at the top of the Philadelphia Area legal profession.



For more information visit http://www.dial-law.com