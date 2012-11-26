The Law Offices of Sidkoff, Pincus, and Green: Now Successfully Handling Business Disputes

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- In today’s world, business disputes are an everyday occurrence. Some are more serious than others, but every business is best served by arming itself with proper legal representation. The law offices of Sidkoff, Pincus and Green (“SPG”) now handle business disputes of all kinds, and are available for immediate consultations if clients are in need of a business attorney in Philadelphia.



SPG routinely represents businesses and individuals in business dispute matters, ranging from non-compete and restrictive covenant issues, to discrimination in employment, wrongful termination and wrongful discharge claims, to name a few. Having had success in representing both individuals and entities in business disputes, the attorneys at SPG are the business attorneys in Philadelphia that are able to tackle a wide range of cases, representing both plaintiffs and defendants.



A small business that was looking for local counsel in Philadelphia used the law firm of SPG and stated “This firm is very different from the many other firms I have dealt with. They give incredible focus to your individual case; they have deep experience and understanding in all aspects of business law, a real commitment to the individual client and finally willingness to do whatever it takes to help you succeed. We have been involved in a major business contract breach case for over two years. We have been in court and many depositions against the biggest firms in the region.”



About The SPG Law Firm

SPG was founded in 1958 and is one of the oldest law firms in Philadelphia. Having recently surpassed their 54th anniversary, SPB believes that its longevity is a testament to the quality of their lawyers' passion, skills, and results.



