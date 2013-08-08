The Law Offices of Sidkoff, Pincus and Green, P.C. Are Now Offering Commercial Legal Services to Businesses Located in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- The Law Offices of Sidkoff, Pincus and Green, P.C. (“SPG”) are now offering commercial legal services to businesses and individuals in and around Philadelphia, PA and Southern New Jersey. SPG deals with business law and routinely handles both transactional matters and commercial litigation. A business attorney of Philadelphia at SPG provides extensive counsel in litigation areas such as breach of contract, antitrust, copyright and trademark infringement, shareholder rights, breach of fiduciary duty, restrictive covenants and tortious interference matters.



SPG’s approach to business litigation is as follows: (1) know the law; (2) know the facts; (3) be prepared; (4) define the themes that will control the litigation at the outset of each case; and (5) where appropriate, be aggressive, tough, and fearless. In other words, the business attorneys of Philadelphia at SPG are keenly dedicated to achieving the best results for their clients, and their many decades of being trial lawyers have informed them of the path to victory in court. SPG also provides services related to contract negotiations and corporate counseling to its business clients.



Over the years, the business attorneys of Philadelphia at SPG have provided legal guidance to clients in almost every type of commercial matter. SPG works closely with its clients to understand the unique business environment in which they operate, to formulate resolutions of their disputes, and to identify cost-effective and efficient legal strategies for achieving their specific goals. SPG represents business of all sizes, along with individuals who are in need of counsel regarding business matters.



About SPG

SPG was founded in 1958 and is one of the oldest law firms in Philadelphia. Having recently surpassed its 55th anniversary, SPG believes that its longevity stems from its attorneys’ passion, skills, and results.



For more information, please visit http://www.greatlawyers.com or call (215) 574-0600.