The Law Offices of Sidkoff, Pincus & Green Now Accepting Consultation Appointments for Business Law This Spring

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Sidkoff, Pincus & Green (SPG) represents businesses of all sizes in commercial litigation, transactions and other matters. The Philadelphia business attorneys at SPG handle various corporate matters, including: contract disputes, shareholder actions, non-compete agreements and restrictive covenants, intellectual property matters and insurance coverage related issues. SPG does not have a typical corporate client, but represent clients of all sizes from large international, national and regional private and public corporations, to small, family-owned businesses and sole proprietorships. If you are searching for a business lawyer in Philadelphia, please consider SPG, which has attorneys licensed in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.



SPG’s approach to business litigation is as follows: (1) know the law; (2) know the facts; (3) be prepared; (4) define the themes that will control the litigation at the outset of each case; and (5) where appropriate, be aggressive, tough, and fearless. In other words, the Philadelphia business attorneys at SPG are keenly dedicated to achieving the best results for their clients, and our many decades of being trial lawyers have informed us of the path to victory in court.



About SPG

SPG was founded in 1958 and is one of the oldest law firms in Philadelphia. Having surpassed its 55th anniversary, SPG believes that its longevity stems from its attorneys’ passion, skills, and results.



For more information about one of the lawyers at SPG, please visit http://www.greatlawyers.com/ or call (215) 574-0600.